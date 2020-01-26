Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) will announce $279.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.00 million to $298.50 million. Exterran reported sales of $332.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $302.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.00 million.

EXTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Exterran in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Exterran by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Exterran by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Exterran by 19.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

