Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.71 Million

Analysts expect Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) to post sales of $52.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.67 million. Radius Health reported sales of $34.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $172.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.32 million to $172.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $233.90 million, with estimates ranging from $232.74 million to $235.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $46.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.69 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 98.22% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. Radius Health’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on RDUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,881,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,278,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 14.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $870.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.72. Radius Health has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $29.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

