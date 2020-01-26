Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. RBB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $402.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,216,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.