Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.28 Million

Brokerages predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce sales of $179.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.80 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $171.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $733.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $715.55 million to $748.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $793.46 million, with estimates ranging from $759.55 million to $837.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROLL. ValuEngine downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $32,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 529.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $162.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.38. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $125.02 and a twelve month high of $176.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.16.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

