Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viomi Technology.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $149.63 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on VIOT. ValuEngine raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at $4,055,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 56.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 542,166 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at $374,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viomi Technology stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $570.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.