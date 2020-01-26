Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to report $4.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.04 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $19.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.82 billion to $20.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $21.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,332,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,913,000 after purchasing an additional 281,053 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Altria Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,187,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,368,000 after purchasing an additional 691,381 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,063,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,454,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,182,000 after purchasing an additional 81,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.