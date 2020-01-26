Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.90 Billion

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to report $4.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.04 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $19.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.82 billion to $20.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $21.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,332,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,913,000 after purchasing an additional 281,053 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Altria Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,187,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,368,000 after purchasing an additional 691,381 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,063,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,454,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,182,000 after purchasing an additional 81,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply