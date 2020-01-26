Zacks: Brokerages Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will post sales of $236.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.60 million to $240.60 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $301.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $935.55 million, with estimates ranging from $902.10 million to $969.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.93 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

CIR opened at $44.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $882.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.18. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CIRCOR International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CIRCOR International by 64.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 35.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 126,960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 161.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

