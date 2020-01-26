Zacks: Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report $2.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the highest is $2.31 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on FL shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Standpoint Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $305,133,000 after purchasing an additional 454,489 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 93.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 543,105 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 12.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,083,362 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after purchasing an additional 117,645 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 79.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,395 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $36,402,000 after purchasing an additional 384,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 9.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,528 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

FL stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.