Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to announce sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $3.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $16.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.70 billion to $16.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.76 billion to $18.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of MMC opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $114.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484,837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after acquiring an additional 293,879 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 880,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,070,000 after acquiring an additional 225,769 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,560,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 591,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,915,000 after acquiring an additional 176,917 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

