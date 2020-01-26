Zacks: Brokerages Expect RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RLI’s earnings. RLI reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that RLI will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RLI.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. RLI had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RLI shares. ValuEngine downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

RLI stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.24. RLI has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $133,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in RLI by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in RLI during the second quarter valued at $133,000. FMR LLC increased its position in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RLI by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

