Zacks: Brokerages Set $35.00 Price Target for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has earned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $35.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AAON an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AAON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in AAON by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AAON by 2.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AAON by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AAON by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AAON by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $48.84. AAON has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 0.94.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.84 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.94%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

