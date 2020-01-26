Zacks: Brokerages Set $5.00 Target Price for LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS)

LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LRAD an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded LRAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ GNSS traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 50,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,807. LRAD has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $121.22 million, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.27.

