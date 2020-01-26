Zacks: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Given $48.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $48.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTBI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CTBI stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $442,800.00. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

