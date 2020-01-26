Zacks: Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kaleyra an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KLR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KLR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,900. Kaleyra has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleyra (KLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.