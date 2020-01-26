Zacks: Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Spirit of Texas Bancshares an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STXB shares. ValuEngine raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:STXB opened at $22.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $356.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of -0.13. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11,896.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

