ZB (ZB) 1-Day Volume Tops $216.73 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. ZB has a market cap of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. In the last seven days, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, Hotbit and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

