ZClassic Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002707 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and CoinExchange. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $927.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00619958 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00128285 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00115388 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001380 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

