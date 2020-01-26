ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $1,206.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00634237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00132686 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00119242 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 60.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000410 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000878 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.