Zcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $48.13 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $48.13 million and $5.64 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.16 or 0.00059554 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Koinex, Indodax and QBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,654.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.13 or 0.01942005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $356.71 or 0.04120159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00652765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00737122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00107144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010411 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029690 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00630793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,335,318 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Upbit, Bittrex, BX Thailand, TDAX, Koinex, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, Binance, Indodax, CryptoBridge, Coinroom, QBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

