Zcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $45.81 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.91 or 0.00057949 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, QBTC and Coinroom. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $45.81 million and $4.53 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,473.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.21 or 0.01941294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.07 or 0.03889797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00648986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00750577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00103202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010748 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029381 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00618586 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,331,668 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Upbit, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, Coinroom, Bittrex, QBTC, Binance, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Koinex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.