Zeepin Price Down 0% Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Gate.io and Kucoin. Zeepin has a total market cap of $600,673.00 and $545.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.78 or 0.03197424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00202680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00124839 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

