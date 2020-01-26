Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $74.00

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Zeitcoin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Zeitcoin has a total market cap of $238,458.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000114 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin (CRYPTO:ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,246,970 coins. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336.

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

