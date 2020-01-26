Zel (ZEL) Market Cap Reaches $3.83 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00628161 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00134052 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00115562 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006761 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002705 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000908 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 90,664,850 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.