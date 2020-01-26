ZelCash Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.66 or 0.01302794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00052401 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034350 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00210320 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00073197 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001916 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

