Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.68 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) will announce sales of $227.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.40 million. Zendesk posted sales of $172.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $813.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $815.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.40 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zendesk from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zendesk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.65.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $3,721,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,346 shares in the company, valued at $84,206,082.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $379,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,878.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,913,637 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 44.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 18.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $86.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zendesk has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $94.89.

Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

