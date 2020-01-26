Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.0778 on Top Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Zero has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $618,415.00 and approximately $1,302.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0778 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,995,621 coins and its circulating supply is 7,945,789 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

