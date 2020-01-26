Zetacoin Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and YoBit. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $209,154.00 and approximately $10,963.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,493.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.32 or 0.04018454 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00730623 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00014869 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000440 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,980,022 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinEgg, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

