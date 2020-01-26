Zipper Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Zipper has a market cap of $1.99 million and $204,787.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zipper has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Zipper token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, DigiFinex, OKEx and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00042487 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000715 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

ZIP is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, IDCM and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

