ZMINE Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. ZMINE has a total market cap of $264,818.00 and approximately $213.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00040457 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00333395 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011646 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002236 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012330 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008522 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMN is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,621,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,319,081 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

