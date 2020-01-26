ZPER Price Tops $0.0004 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, ZPER has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a market cap of $576,214.00 and $3,081.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC, Allbit and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005532 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00037871 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00330905 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011779 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002173 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012418 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, BitForex, Liquid, HitBTC, Allbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

