ZPER Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One ZPER token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Liquid, Coinsuper and HitBTC. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $612,107.00 and approximately $3,425.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00041653 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00333244 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002191 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008514 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Allbit, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

