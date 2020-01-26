Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 14,319 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Kroger by 21.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 35.8% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 10.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

KR stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

