Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 507 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 154.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 186.2% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Itau BBA Securities raised Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $660.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.04 and a beta of 1.59. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $335.28 and a 1 year high of $698.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.79.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). The company had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

