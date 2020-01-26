Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,612,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,830,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,240,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $31.90 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

