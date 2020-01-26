Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 55.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 25.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $154.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $89.77 and a one year high of $156.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.45 and a 200 day moving average of $137.82.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

