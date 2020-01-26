Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of XPO Logistics worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,391,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,920,000. black and white Capital LP purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,598,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 70,927 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 63,990 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $12,573,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 552,900 shares of company stock worth $46,723,803. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.48.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

