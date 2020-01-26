Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 297.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.20. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 8.27%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.98.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.