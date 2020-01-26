Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 15,414 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,177 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $128.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $693,139.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,991,744.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Calderoni sold 11,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,308,705.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,080.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,943 shares of company stock worth $3,863,160 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

