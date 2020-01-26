Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 29,072 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,072 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $9,277,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $5,575,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,977,990.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $63.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.59. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $67.14.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

