Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,034 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,823 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,721 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.62.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.40, a PEG ratio of 33.99 and a beta of -0.54. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.18 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.