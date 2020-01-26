Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 93,651 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,651 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Centurylink by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Centurylink by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Centurylink by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Centurylink by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Centurylink by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTL opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $15.57.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

