Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,530 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.1% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

FE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.