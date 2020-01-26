Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $296,502,000 after buying an additional 1,222,186 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,405,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,886,000 after buying an additional 344,984 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,845,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,421,000 after buying an additional 1,273,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 133.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,172,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after buying an additional 1,813,478 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 41.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,184,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 641,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 104.29%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

