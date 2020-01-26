Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.15% of Watts Water Technologies worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 9,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $907,020.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,920.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WTS opened at $101.45 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $103.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.