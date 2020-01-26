Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,270 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.25% of Badger Meter worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Badger Meter by 48.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 29.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.83. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $66.64.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

