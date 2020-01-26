Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Fortive by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Fortive by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortive by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in Fortive by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

NYSE FTV opened at $76.91 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.79.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

