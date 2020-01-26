Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,455,000. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,740,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 441.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after buying an additional 60,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WCG shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE:WCG opened at $349.92 on Friday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.56 and a 52-week high of $350.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

