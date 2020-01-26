Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of Macy’s worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.02.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

