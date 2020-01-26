Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.61 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.19 and its 200 day moving average is $131.74. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.88 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

