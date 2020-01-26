Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.79 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,185,732 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Square were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Square by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Square by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.03.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,743 shares of company stock worth $15,546,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $71.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of -592.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 3.30. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.88.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

